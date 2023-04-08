SB Nation Reacts: Nets were preferred first-round matchup for Sixers fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

On Friday night, by virtue of the Brooklyn Nets routing the Orlando Magic, the Sixers’ first-round opponent was finalized: Brooklyn. Prior to that result, as well as the Miami Heat’s loss to the Washington Wizards the same day, Brooklyn and Miami were both in play for the No. 6 seed.

According to a recent survey, it appears the majority of respondents breathed a deep sigh of relief when the Nets clinched the sixth seed on Friday. Ninety percent of voters preferred Brooklyn as Philadelphia’s first-round matchup rather than the Heat.

Brooklyn is 12-14 since Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson entered the rotation following the Kevin Durant trade. Over that span, it ranks 19th in net rating, (minus-0.8), 23rd in offensive rating (114.5) and 16th in defensive rating (115.3). On the year, for comparison, Miami is 20th in net rating (minus-0.2), 25th in offensive rating (113.3) and seventh in defensive rating (113.5).

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.