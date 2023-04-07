Sixers rule Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton out ahead of Hawks game

The Sixers’ injury report was lengthy ahead of tonight’s contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks. They’re on the second half of a back-to-back, and it looks like the majority of their regular rotation won’t see action tonight.

Both Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton have been ruled out of tonight’s game. Harris was questionable with a left hip injury recovery designation, while Melton was doubtful with right calf tightness. The only other player who was uncertain was Jaden Springer, who has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game.

For those who have lost track, here is everyone out for tonight’s game: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton, and P.J. Tucker — basically the Sixers’ top six players.

For better or worse, things are going to get weird tonight. There’s a solid chance we’ll see Springer in action, along with both of the Sixers’ two-way players; Mac McClung and Louis King. What’s a better way to celebrate a G League title than by battling the Atlanta Hawks less than 24 hours later?

There’s zero pressure for the team heading into tonight’s game, and hopefully every active player can use it to warm up for the postseason around the corner. Everyone (mostly me) has been chiming for Jaden Springer minutes, and the time is finally here. Let’s get weird!