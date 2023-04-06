Blue Coats win first G League title in franchise history

Well, at least one team affiliated with the Sixers organization won Thursday — and what a win it was.

As the big club was getting crushed in a meaningless game against the Heat, the Delaware Blue Coats were securing the first G League title in franchise history. The Blue Coats took down the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, 114-110, to sweep the Finals, 2-0.

Delaware was led by a few familiar names.

Jaden Springer, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, followed up his 43-point performance with 21 points. He was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc after going 5-of-8 the other night. If the young guard is able to consistently find his stroke from deep, he can be a factor off the Sixers’ bench next season. Doc Rivers has consistently said he believes Springer will be an elite defender at the next level. The offensive explosion was good enough to earn him Finals MVP — and possibly a longer look from the Sixers.

It’s been one hell of a year for Mac McClung. The two-way guard and Slam Dunk contest champ can now add G League champion to his resume. McClung led the way Thursday, pouring in a team-high 30 points, going 5 of 11 from three and dishing out eight assists.

After not being available for Game 1, Louis King struggled to find his shooting stroke, going just 4-of-12 from the field. The Sixers’ other two-way player still found a way to make a difference on the defensive end. Delaware took a 16-point lead into the fourth the quarter, but Rio Grande Valley whittled it down to four. With under 20 second to go in the game, King came up with (forgive me) a LeBron-esque chase-down block, helping to seal the victory.

That trio of players could see time with the Sixers during their last two regular-season games.