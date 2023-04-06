Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker questionable vs. Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers may be down a few starters as they host the Miami Heat on Thursday night in their last home game of the regular season.

Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton, and P.J. Tucker are all listed as questionable on the Sixers’ injury report as of Thursday morning.

Maxey is suffering from neck stiffness. This could be from when he fell backwards in Tuesday’s contest vs. the Boston Celtics, when he appeared to fall hard on his back and bang his head on the floor. He played — and struggled — through the rest of the game but it certainly didn’t look great when it happened.

Melton and Tucker are both questionable with right calf soreness. Tucker was a late-game hero on Tuesday, sinking three triples in the fourth as the Sixers snagged a victory over the Celtics.

On the Miami Heat side, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry are both questionable. Adebayo is suffering from a left quadriceps tendon strain. Adebayo recently missed a game on April 1 with a hip injury but played in the Heat’s contest on Tuesday vs. the Detroit Pistons. Lowry is questionable with knee soreness, an injury that has plagued him this season. Lowry missed 15 straight games for the same issue back in February/March.

It is also worth considering that this is the first game of a back-to-back for the Heat, so resting those injured players is not out of the question.

We will update this post as more information becomes available.

The Sixers are set to tip off with the Heat at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight at the Wells Fargo Center.