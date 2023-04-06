Who is your preferred first-round matchup for the Sixers?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

With half a week to go in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the playoff picture is taking shape. By virtue of the Boston Celtics’ win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, the Sixers are locked into the three seed. The entire top-five out East — Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland, New York — is set as well, along with the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls.

For now, the lone matchup confirmed is Cavaliers-Knicks in the 4-5 battle. Soon, however, the Sixers could also enjoy some clarity and also know their first-round opponent, which will be either the Brooklyn Nets or Miami Heat. Brooklyn is 44-36 and 1.5 games up on 42-37 Miami. One Nets win or one Heat loss gives Brooklyn the No. 6 seed and locks Miami into the Play-In Tournament since the Nets swept the season series 3-0.

So, with Brooklyn or Miami as the two possible first-round matchups for the Sixers, which team would you prefer to face? Let us know!