Sixers Bell Ringer: Embiid drops 52, Sixers sneak by Celtics

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 26

James Harden - 18

Tyrese Maxey - 13

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 4

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

Jalen McDaniels - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers snuck by the Boston Celtics, 103-101, in their final faceoff of the regular season on Tuesday night.

The Sixers led by six at the half, thanks almost entirely to the offensive dominance of Joel Embiid, who had a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double at the break. Harden followed with 15 points at the half, while the rest of the squad combined for 14 points.

This was Embiid vs. the Celtics for the most part, honestly, and Embiid did more than hold his own. He dropped a massive 52 points on the Eastern Conference rivals, pulling in 13 boards and putting up two blocks. Yes, 52 of the Sixers’ total 103 points. We will get to just how good he was in the Bell Ringer.

Unfortunately, the lack of depth in Sixers’ production was a theme throughout. It was really left almost all up to Embiid. Don’t get me wrong, watching Embiid go to work like he did Tuesday night is a privilege, but it would have been nice for him to have some help in this one. Harden was his only assistance to speak of, really, with 20 points in support. Had there been more — or any — contributions from the rest of the lineup, this game might not have been nearly as competitive.

Competitive is definitely the word. The Sixers almost lost this game five different ways in the last few seconds. This matchup is a potential playoff preview, and it sure felt like it. If both teams hold their current positions in the Eastern Conference and win their respective first-round series, they’ll meet in the playoffs for the third time in six years.

In the meantime, let’s get to the MVP... I mean the Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: 52 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks

Embiid looked like a man on a mission from the jump of this one, shooting 6-of-7 for 18 points and seven boards in the first frame. By the halftime break, he already had a double-double, with 24 points and 10 rebounds, but that was only the beginning. Embiid wound up shooting 20-for-25 from the floor, 12-for-13 from the charity stripe and totaling a massive 52 points.

There’s absolutely nothing more that could be asked of a player than what we all saw Embiid do in this one, and it’s hard to keep explaining just how dominant Embiid is... so let’s watch all the ways instead.

He danced his way into the paint, drawing the attention of two and three Celtics, while working around them like they were nothing more than traffic cones.

Embiid shows off the footwork on Williams pic.twitter.com/AFWCvVoYpl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2023

He hit spinning jumpers with ease.

He emphatically dunked over Luke Kornet, taking at least a piece of his soul in the process.

Embiid HAMMERS it on Kornet pic.twitter.com/7BT7fgMuZ0 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2023

He sank... whatever you want to call this (and converted the and-1).

And this was just on the offensive end! He put up two blocks and looked strong on a number of defensive stands. This was a monster game that perfectly represents Embiid’s ability to carry this team on both ends of the floor.

James Harden: 20 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal, one block

Let’s be real, it’s Embiid as Bell Ringer for this one. But Harden gets some credit for being the only other person to really help the Sixers in this one offensively. Harden hit a silky-smooth step-back three early to get going. He followed Embiid in scoring for the Sixers with 15 points at halftime. Not only was he sinking some shots from long range, but he took advantage of isolation opportunities, using his body to drive into the paint past the likes of Derrick White. He added a big triple in the fourth, as the Sixers were battling for the victory. Harden finished with a 20-point, 10-assist double-double.

P.J. Tucker: 11 points (three 3-pointers), two rebounds

This was not a great game for Tucker. It just wasn’t. He had a number of costly fouls and airballed a six-foot jumper at one point. But he sank three crucial triples in the fourth that helped the Sixers past the Celtics and it would be wrong not to mention it. So, well done there, P.J.

(he hit another one btw we just can't keep up) https://t.co/yUyh1Lwa8o pic.twitter.com/bcug6mOh1l — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 5, 2023