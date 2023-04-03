Robert Williams III out, Jaylen Brown questionable for Celtics-Sixers on Tuesday

Robert Williams III (left knee injury management) is out for Tuesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown (low back pain) is questionable. Danilo Gallinari also remains out as he recovers from a torn left ACL suffered over the offseason. On the Sixers’ side of things, only G League assignees, Jaden Springer, Mac McClung and Louis King, are listed as out. Everyone else, at least at the moment, seems good to go.

Philadelphia is looking for its first win of the season against Boston. Both teams have nearly locked up their respective seeds, with the Sixers staring down a third-place finish behind the Celtics’ No. 2 seed. Philadelphia is coming off a 117-104 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Boston has won two in a row, including a rout of the Bucks on Thursday. This Atlantic Division showdown will tip off around 8 p.m. EST on TNT Tuesday night.