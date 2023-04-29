Doc Rivers considers Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 1 vs. Celtics

This is not the update Sixers fans were hoping for two days before a potentially franchise-altering series against the Celtics.

Doc Rivers, speaking to reporters at the team’s practice facility in Camden Saturday, said he believes Joel Embiid is “doubtful” for Game 1 with a LCL sprain in his right knee.

Doc Rivers says if he “was a betting man,” he’d consider Joel Embiid doubtful for Game 1 against the Celtics. Embiid did not practice today. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) April 29, 2023

There are a few caveats to consider here:

A lot can happen between now and tip off in Boston Monday night. “Doc” is just a nickname. We’ve seen Embiid be actually listed as doubtful and still play.

Still, we haven’t really gotten any other real positive updates since the initial reports of “optimism” that he’d be available. We heard that optimism was for Embiid to be able to play early in the series. Now the question becomes what does “early” mean? Game 2? Game 3 seems closer to late than early. Game 4 definitely does not feel early.

We’ll have any other updates, including Embiid’s officially injury status, when they become available.