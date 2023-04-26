Atlanta Game 5 win means Sixers will begin second round on Monday

It looked like we were set to have Game 1 of Philadelphia’s second round series take place in Boston on Saturday, as the Celtics led Atlanta by 13 points in the fourth quarter of last night’s Game 5. However, as we unfortunately saw up close a couple years ago, the Hawks are not afraid to come back from a second-half deficit on the road in the postseason. Atlanta pulled off the improbable upset, finishing off Boston in the final seconds courtesy of this Trae Young moonshot:

TRAE YOUNG FROM THE LOGO. HAWKS TAKE LEAD pic.twitter.com/04t1qhiImy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023

The Boston-Atlanta series going to at least six games means Game 1 of the second round for the Sixers will now take place on Monday. Regardless of opponent, and regardless of whether Boston and Atlanta need to go to seven games, these will be the dates for the Sixers in the next round (times and venues TBD):

Game 1: Monday, May 1

Game 2: Wednesday, May 3

Game 3: Friday, May 5

Game 4: Sunday, May 7

Game 5: Tuesday, May 9*

Game 6: Thursday, May 11*

Game 7: Sunday, May 14*

*if necessary

The obvious implication of Game 1 shifting to Monday is two additional days of rest and recovery for Joel Embiid. We still don’t know if Joel’s sprained LCL will permit him to be available for the start of next series, and we expect he will be wearing a “big old brace” when he returns to the court, but two extra days can only help. Two more days of rest should also be beneficial for James Harden and his Achilles.

So thank you Trae Young and the rest of the Hawks. If you wanted to pull off one more upset on your home court tomorrow night, we wouldn’t mind one bit.