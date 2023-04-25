 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Do you feel better or worse about the Sixers’ second-round chances after the first round?

Gauging the temperature following a sweep.

By Jackson Frank
2023 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

On Saturday, the shorthanded Sixers completed a 4-0, first-round sweep over the Brooklyn Nets. They remain the lone team to already be prepping for the second round. If the Boston Celtics win on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, they’ll advance to face Philadelphia in the second round.

The Celtics lead 3-1, with two comfortable victories, a crunch-time loss and a firm, albeit fairly close, win. Philadelphia, meanwhile, cruised to two wins and pulled out two tight games in Brooklyn, but superstar center Joel Embiid suffered a sprained LCL in Game 3 and missed Game 4. There is, however, optimism around him returning for Game 1 of the second round.

So, as the Sixers prepare for the second round, likely against Boston, how do you feel about their chances? Are you more or less confident than you were entering the playoffs? Let us know!

