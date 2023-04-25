Do you feel better or worse about the Sixers’ second-round chances after the first round?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

On Saturday, the shorthanded Sixers completed a 4-0, first-round sweep over the Brooklyn Nets. They remain the lone team to already be prepping for the second round. If the Boston Celtics win on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks, they’ll advance to face Philadelphia in the second round.

The Celtics lead 3-1, with two comfortable victories, a crunch-time loss and a firm, albeit fairly close, win. Philadelphia, meanwhile, cruised to two wins and pulled out two tight games in Brooklyn, but superstar center Joel Embiid suffered a sprained LCL in Game 3 and missed Game 4. There is, however, optimism around him returning for Game 1 of the second round.

“There is optimism that [Joel Embiid will] be able to play in Game 1 of their next series… He had a sprained knee and I think they believed this is about a 1 week injury”

So, as the Sixers prepare for the second round, likely against Boston, how do you feel about their chances? Are you more or less confident than you were entering the playoffs? Let us know!