After scoring 56 points in win over the Bucks, Jimmy Butler doubles down on Joel Embiid for MVP

Butler dropped 56 points in a massive Game 4 win over the Bucks and shouted out his former teammate afterward.

By Jackson Frank
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Earlier this month, after Joel Embiid tallied 52 points in a narrow victory over the Boston Celtics, his former teammate, Jimmy Butler, called Embiid the MVP.

After his own brilliant performance Monday, Butler doubled down on his comments. The superstar wing dropped 56 points in a come-from-behind, Game 4 win on Monday night. He and the Miami Heat now lead the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 3-1 in their first-round series. During his post-game interview with TNT’s Allie LaForce, LaForce mentioned the fact Butler received MVP chants from the Heat faithful, at which Butler affirmed his endorsement of Embiid for MVP.

“I don’t know about MVP,” Butler said. “I think that’s Joel if I’m being brutally honest.”

Around the exact same time, Embiid was dishing out praise to Butler for his showing on the big stage.

Despite only being teammates for about six months four years ago, these two have seemingly maintained a close connection and relished the opportunity on Monday to compliment each another.

