After scoring 56 points in win over the Bucks, Jimmy Butler doubles down on Joel Embiid for MVP

Earlier this month, after Joel Embiid tallied 52 points in a narrow victory over the Boston Celtics, his former teammate, Jimmy Butler, called Embiid the MVP.

Upon hearing Joel Embiid put a 50 burger on the Celtics, Jimmy Butler: “Joel’s the MVP. He should’ve been MVP last year too.” — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) April 5, 2023

After his own brilliant performance Monday, Butler doubled down on his comments. The superstar wing dropped 56 points in a come-from-behind, Game 4 win on Monday night. He and the Miami Heat now lead the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 3-1 in their first-round series. During his post-game interview with TNT’s Allie LaForce, LaForce mentioned the fact Butler received MVP chants from the Heat faithful, at which Butler affirmed his endorsement of Embiid for MVP.

“I don’t know about MVP,” Butler said. “I think that’s Joel if I’m being brutally honest.”

-Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/B1aDPiDTVb — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) April 25, 2023

Around the exact same time, Embiid was dishing out praise to Butler for his showing on the big stage.

PLAYOFF MF HIMMY BUTLER — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 25, 2023

Despite only being teammates for about six months four years ago, these two have seemingly maintained a close connection and relished the opportunity on Monday to compliment each another.