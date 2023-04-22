 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sixers-Nets: first half game thread

By Dave Early
/ new

Game Details

Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets
When: 1:00 pm EST
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
Watch: TNT, NBCSP
Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Follow: @LibertyBallers

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers