 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Joel Embiid to miss Game 4 with knee sprain

Joel Embiid reportedly suffered the injury challenging a shot at the rim in the third quarter.

By Josh Grieb
/ new
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Time, it would appear, is a flat circle.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne are reporting that Joel Embiid will miss Game 4 tomorrow afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets.

This is the third straight year that Embiid has suffered an injury in the first round of the playoffs. Last year he suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb in Game 3 and a broken face in the closeout game against the Toronto Raptors, and suffered a meniscus injury in Game 4 against the Washington Wizards in 2021.

If the Sixers are able to take care of business tomorrow, it could be the only game Embiid misses given the timeframe reported here. The Sixers are likely airing on the side of caution, as the big fella’s health has been the primary focus for the organization this season.

For now, it’ll rest on the Paul Reed victory tour to get Embiid as much rest as possible before the second round. The Sixers and Nets tip off at 1 p.m. Saturday for Game 4.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers