Report: Joel Embiid, James Harden won’t face any ‘further action’ for flagrant fouls in Game 3

Various extra curriculars happened during Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. James Harden received a flagrant 2 foul and was ejected. Nicolas Claxton earned two technical fouls and was ejected. Joel Embiid garnered a flagrant 1 foul early in the first quarter.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, neither Harden nor Embiid will face “further action” because of their flagrant fouls on Thursday night. Both should presumably be available for Game 4, which is an elimination game for the Nets. Philadelphia now leads this series 3-0 after its narrow, 102-97 victory in Game 3.

The NBA is taking no further action on Sixers’ fouls in Game 3, league source says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2023

Through three games, Harden is averaging 17.3 points, 8.0 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Embiid is averaging 20 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.3 blocks. The Sixers have a chance at a clean sweep when the face the Nets inside Barclays center at 1 p.m. EST on Saturday. With a win, they’ll be the first team to advance to the second round of the 2022-23 NBA playoffs.