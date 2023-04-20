James Harden ejected from Game 3 ... for some reason

NBA officiating: It’s the show where everything’s made up and the points don’t matter!

James Harden was ejected late in the third quarter of Game 3 after committing what was ruled a Flagrant 2 foul on the Nets’ Royce O’Neale.

If you’re flabbergasted, you’re not alone. It appeared Harden extended his arm and hit O’Neale in the groin. However, the contact did not look intentional at all. It looked like Harden was simply trying to create space. Offensive foul? Sure. A Flagrant 2? Don’t see it.

You be the judge.

This got James Harden ejected.

The thought is this could be a makeup call for officials not tossing Joel Embiid in the first quarter after his kick on Nic Claxton.

Joel Embiid kicks Nic Claxton after Claxton steps over him

If that is the case, that’s incredibly stupid. Call the fouls as they’re meant to be called. Yes, the Sixers caught a break with Embiid getting to stay in the game, but then you punish them later by tossing Harden? Bizarre. Especially with Harden playing his best ball of the series and keeping the Sixers afloat in the third.

The pool reporter in Brooklyn will assuredly ask Tony Brothers about both calls. We’ll keep you posted as updates come.