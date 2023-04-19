Jalen McDaniels questionable with non-COVID illness for Game 3 vs. Nets

Sixers wing Jalen McDaniels is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness for Game 3 against the Nets.

McDaniels, acquired from the Hornets in the deal that sent Matisse Thybulle to the Trail Blazers, is playing in his first postseason. Through two games with the Sixers, he’s added the athleticism, activity and two-way play the team was looking for when they traded for him. The numbers won’t blow you away, but he’s looked like he’s belonged so far. Doc Rivers even opted to close with McDaniels over veteran P.J. Tucker in Game 2.

The rest of the injury report is clean for the Sixers.

The only player on the injury report for the Nets is Ben Simmons. The former Sixer is out for the season with a nerve impingement in his back.

The Sixers will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead as the series shifts to Brooklyn Thursday night (7:30 p.m., NBCSP/TNT).