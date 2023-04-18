What’s the Sixers’ X factor in this series against the Nets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

After Monday’s come-from-behind, 96-84 win, the Philadelphia 76ers head to Barclays Center with a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets. Their wins have come in quite different ways thus far. Game 1 was an offensive exhibition, shooting 21 of 43 beyond the arc and winning, 121-101. Game 2 was a grind-it-out affair, tightening the screws defensively, weathering offensive lulls and winning, 96-84.

On Saturday, role players like P.J. Tucker (six points, seven rebounds, five steals, two assists) and Tobias Harris (21 points, four rebounds, four assists, one block) stepped up. On Monday, Tyrese Maxey scored a game-high 33 points and Harris maintained his complementary play with 20 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal. Through two games, the Sixers also hold a neutral point differential in the 26 minutes Joel Embiid has sat. Significant credit goes to backup center Paul Reed for his efforts.

All of these components — Tucker, Harris, Maxey, non-Embiid minutes — feel like swing aspects in this series. They’ve already proven as much at times, too. So, in your eyes, which is the most important X factor? Let us know!