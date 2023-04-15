Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers snag Game 1 victory over Brooklyn Nets

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 27

James Harden - 18

Tyrese Maxey - 13

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 4

De’Anthony Melton - 4

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

Jalen McDaniels - 1

Delaware Blue Coats - 1

Mac McClung - 1

The Sixers claimed Game 1 of the first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets 121-101 at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Sixers finished the first frame with a five-point advantage, a lead that could have been a lot bigger if Philadelphia didn’t shoot 10-for-28 from the field in the period. One positive aspect of the Sixers’ game early though, however, was their rebounding. The hosts had 16 rebounds, seven on the offensive end, headed into the second.

The biggest advantage the Sixers had going for them was the hot hand of James Harden from long range and the entire roster contributing offensively. The Sixers’ barrage from beyond the arc in the second frame helped lead them to maintain and extend their lead to nine at halftime.

After trading baskets for most of the third, the Sixers were up 12 with one period to play before pulling away in the fourth. The Nets waved the white flag with a few minutes to play, putting in the back-ups, and the Sixers held on to the victory.

The keys to this win were the aggressive rebounding and raining down a storm of three-pointers. The Sixers set a franchise record for most three-pointers in a playoff game with 21.

Game 2 will take over the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Until then, let’s get to the Bell Ringer.

Joel Embiid: 26 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal

Embiid was being double-teamed and trapped everywhere from the tip and handled it phenomenally. He struggled a bit with shooting early, alongside the rest of his teammates, but still managed 10 points by forcing his way through the Brooklyn defense and earning a few trips to the line. He wasted no time in the third, hitting a fadeaway jumper while double-teamed and following it up with a silky smooth triple on the next possession. Headed into the fourth, he led the Sixers (alongside Harden) with 20 points and shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe. He tacked on six more points in the fourth to lead the Sixers with 26 total to go along with his five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal.

don't try to stop him. pic.twitter.com/70uJUl70sj — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2023

Tobias Harris: 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block

Harris had an efficient first half, inside the paint and out — a huge contribution as his teammates struggled a bit with field goal shooting early. His 12 first-half points on 5-for-8 shooting (2-for-2 from beyond the arc) pushed the Sixers to extend their lead by halftime. He remained perfect from three early in the third, sinking his third triple. He finished with 21 points on 9-for-14 shooting (three triples), four rebounds, four assists and one block.

James Harden: 23 points, 13 assists, 4 rebounds, 1 steal

Harden had a bit of a weird, mixed-bag performance in the first half. He couldn’t seem to make a layup to save his life, but was doing work as a facilitator and sinking threes with ease. He headed into the break leading the Sixers with 17 points, shooting 6-for-15 from the floor but 5-for-7 from beyond the arc, with six assists. He tacked on his sixth three in the third and his seventh in the forth. It wasn’t his most accurate day, shooting just 8-for-21, but it didn’t have to be, because he just kept firing shots off. He finished with 23 points and 13 assists.

the scoring champ and assist leader. who is who? pic.twitter.com/aaO3u9Li1b — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2023

P.J. Tucker: 6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 5 steals

Playoff P.J.?! Tucker looked like he was shot out of a cannon to start this one, flying all over the court. He hit a corner three in the first but his bigger contribution came through his rebounding. He had four rebounds, three on the offensive end, in the first period alone. Tucker’s performance was summarized perfectly with a sequence in the third when he had a great offensive rebound into a quick assist to Harden for his sixth three of the game. Oh, did I mention he also had FIVE steals? He finished with six points and seven rebounds, five on the offensive end.

Paul Reed: 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals

Reed had 11 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals in 13 minutes but, honestly, this is about that fourth period from BBall Paul. Aggressive rebounding and a baseline reverse dunk were just the highlights. Realistically, though, he deserves the shoutout for this play alone:

BBALL PAUL. OUT THE MUD. OUT THE SOIL. pic.twitter.com/KGdeTwiNma — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 15, 2023