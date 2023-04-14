 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MVP Award finalists announced, including Sixers’ Joel Embiid

What a surprise.

By Erin Grugan
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NBA MVP Award finalists were officially announced on Friday night. The three contenders are Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokoumpo.

Truly a shocking development!

With voting now closed, attention has turned to the slow leak of confirmed votes coming out. As of Friday evening, 40 votes have been confirmed and Embiid is leading the way with 314 points, including 26 first-place commendations. Jokic (199 points) and Antetokoumpo (182) each have seven-first place votes.

To keep up with the vote tallies as they come out, check out the tracker here.

