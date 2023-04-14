MVP Award finalists announced, including Sixers’ Joel Embiid

The 2022-23 NBA MVP Award finalists were officially announced on Friday night. The three contenders are Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, and Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokoumpo.

The 2022-23 finalists for Kia NBA Most Valuable Player pic.twitter.com/J3oNW7IsIi — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 14, 2023

Truly a shocking development!

With voting now closed, attention has turned to the slow leak of confirmed votes coming out. As of Friday evening, 40 votes have been confirmed and Embiid is leading the way with 314 points, including 26 first-place commendations. Jokic (199 points) and Antetokoumpo (182) each have seven-first place votes.

To keep up with the vote tallies as they come out, check out the tracker here.