SB Nation Reacts: Vast majority of voters think Sixers will quickly dispatch Nets

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets will kick off the 2022-23 NBA playoffs slate when they clash at 1 p.m. EST inside Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia swept the Nets this year, including a narrow, 101-98 road victory on Feb. 11, the same day Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson made their Brooklyn debuts.

Since they entered the lineup, the Nets are 12-15 with the NBA’s 22nd-ranked net rating. The Sixers finished the year 54-28 with the fifth-best net rating. That’s a rather wide disparity in team quality, at least among these numbers. Perhaps those gulfs are partly why the majority of participants in a recent survey believe Philadelphia will swiftly eliminate their Atlantic Division opponent in this series.

