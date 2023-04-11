Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Month for March & April

The NBA announced this afternoon that Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis are the NBA Players of the Month for their respective conferences.

Los Angeles Lakers forward-center Anthony Davis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in March and April. pic.twitter.com/mP3Itsfrwy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 11, 2023

This is Embiid’s third Player of the Month award for the 2022-23 season, also winning it in December and January — which is the most in either conference for this season.

For both months, Embiid averaged 33.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.9 and blocks in 33.4 minutes per game. Nearly matching his points with minutes played, Embiid shot a scorching 59.5 percent from the field and led the Sixers to a 15-7 record.

This stretch featured the toughest games in the Sixers’ schedule with quality wins against Milwaukee, Boston, Cleveland, Minnesota, and Dallas (before they tanked). During this span, the Sixers ranked top five in offense and defensive rating — mainly due to Embiid’s dominance.

Joel Embiid has been stellar the past month and a half, and it’s a good reason for why he’s leading MVP voting by a large margin right now. He ended the year playing his highest level of basketball yet, locking up another scoring title and anchoring the Sixers’ defense. It may not be much longer until he adds another piece of hardware to his growing awards list.