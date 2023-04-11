What’s your series prediction for Sixers-Nets?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

On Saturday afternoon, at 1 p.m., the 2022-23 NBA playoffs will kick off, beginning with the No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers battling against the No. 6 seed Brooklyn Nets. These teams met four years ago under very similar circumstances. That year, the Sixers went 51-31 and nabbed the three seed. Brooklyn went 41-41 and nabbed the six seed. This year, the Sixers finished 54-28, while Brooklyn was 45-37. After dropping Game 1 at home in 2018-19, Philadelphia won the first-round matchup, 4-1.

The only Sixers still on the roster from that series are Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz. Joe Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie were Nets for both series, though Dinwiddie made stops in Washington and Dallas before returning this winter. So, as we brace for an Atlantic Division showdown, what’s your prediction? Which team wins and in how many games? Let us know!