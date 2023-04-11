Sixers release new hype video ahead of NBA playoffs

It’s just four days until the Sixers begin their playoff run with a first-round matchup against the Nets.

If you want to start getting even more hyped up for the playoffs, here’s the Sixers’ new video focusing on the love fans have for Philly and what it means to support the Sixers.

For the Love of Philly. pic.twitter.com/TKjSRZvTbq — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 11, 2023

“People talk about the fans of Philly were harsh. We are, because it’s a lifestyle, it’s not just a moment,” Dawn Staley said. “We live and breath through the Sixers’ success and failures.”

The playoffs aren’t the only reason to get hyped as a Sixers fan right now, either. While we still have a ways to go until all MVP votes are in and the winner is made official, Joel Embiid is off to a great start. 19 of the 100 ballots have been recorded as media members have started revealing their picks, and Embiid is first in 14 of them.

There's plenty of reason to be high on the Sixers’ playoff chances as well. Embiid is undoubtedly in MVP form and has claimed his second consecutive scoring title, James Harden just finished leading the league in assists and put together a highly efficient scoring year, Tyrese Maxey ended the last month of the season back in the starting lineup in fantastic form, and the bench has turned in some strong play recently, too.

Ultimately, the Sixers finished 2022-23 with the third-best record in the NBA at 54-28, and were one of just three teams to rank in the top 10 in both offensive rating (third) and defensive rating (eighth) — not to mention finishing third in net rating at +4.4. It’s hard not to be happy with that.

“Once Philly loves you, you’re set,” one fan said in team’s new video.

We’ll soon see who earns that admiration in this year’s playoffs.