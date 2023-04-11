Podcast: ‘Out of Sight’ picking All-NBA team spots: Joker to the Second-Team? Embiid MVP talk, & Sixers-Nets

The playoffs begin for the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 1:00pm on ESPN against the Brooklyn Nets, and while we have a few days off, you know it’s awards season! Every Kendrick, Stephen A. and JJ is giving their picks for MVP as well as All-NBA teams for the 2022-2023 NBA Season. Your hosts Adio Royster and David Early don’t have OFFICIAL votes for such things, but that won’t stop them from joining in on the discourse.

Adio and Dave give their picks for their All-NBA First, Second and Third teams, so listen up to see who they consider the top-15 players were for this past season.

It was especially difficult this year because studs like Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and others missed significant time. But how many more games does a guy like Julius Randle have to play before he’s more worthy of a KD?

Jrue Holiday or Steph Curry? De’Aaron Fox, Ja Morant, or Steph? How high are you going for Jimmy Butler and Jaylen Brown? Is Damian Lillard and Luka Doncic worthy of top spots or did their teams stink too much for the honor? We chop that up. Where is your cut off or threshold for wins, or games missed? Can you really put Fox over Dame?

Jimmy, Mikal Bridges, Jayson Tatum, and others....doesn’t it stink seeing all of these once or almost Sixers all over the All-NBA squads?

Then we get into some MVP talk. Joel Embiid is garnering his share of early votes, according to updates from the podosphere. Do they still hate the process? Or maybe a little less?

Then finally, we get into a little bit of Sixers-Nets. How will James Harden look after a rest, any healthier? Will Jaden Springer see any time this post-season and pull a 2021 Tyrese Maxey or Doc would never....