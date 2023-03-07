Mac McClung wins G League Player of the Week award

The G League announced that Mac McClung won their Player of the Week award on Tuesday afternoon.

An incredible run for Mac McClung



After an outstanding performance at #ATTSlamDunk during #NBAAllStar, Mac McClung is back & making his mark. Averaging 28.7 PTS, 4.3 AST, 4.3 3PM and leading @blue_coats to a 3-0 record, McClung earned the title of G League Player of the Week. pic.twitter.com/GST9YpX8RS — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 7, 2023

Mac McClung has been on fire, scoring 28.7 points per game on 61.7 percent shooting from the field. The Delaware Blue Coats won all of their three games last week, with games against the Capital City Go-Go and two contests against the Westchester Knicks.

While McClung had a terrific week, the same can be said about the past few weeks; both on and off the court. He’s fresh off a dunk contest title, recently signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way contract, and even inked a shoe deal with Puma. Not a bad few weeks for the G League veteran.

On the G League regular season, McClung has averaged good numbers across the board: 19.3 points, 5 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game in 26.7 minutes. His shooting efficiency jumps out the most; shooting 55.7 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from three on nearly five attempts per game.

The Blue Coats’ four-game win streak has catapulted them back into the top-two of the Eastern Conference. They only trail the Long Island Nets, who are currently on a 15-game winning streak.

The next opportunity to watch Mac McClung and the Delaware Blue Coats in action will come on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST. They’ll hit the road to take on the Raptors 905.