Sixers’ James Harden, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker questionable vs. Timberwolves

James Harden, Tobias Harris, and P.J. Tucker are all questionable for the Philadelphia 76ers’ contest at the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker both missed Monday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers after both exiting early from the Milwaukee Bucks matchup Saturday night. Harris is dealing with lingering calf pain from an injury sustained last week, and Tucker is suffering from back spasms.

Harris’ is averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Tucker is currently averaging 3.6 points and 4.0 rebounds.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the Sixers’ expected the pair to be back for tonight’s contest, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

Tucker and Harris are expected to return Tuesday night at Minnesota, baring any setbacks. https://t.co/2Zb2BRdpyt — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) March 6, 2023

Harden is a new addition to the injury report, however, with foot soreness. The Sixers’ star is averaging 21.9 points, 10.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. He has averaged 38 minutes per game on this road trip, so it would be understandable for Philadelphia to shut him down for some well-earned rest.

Tuesday’s contest in Minnesota is the last game of a five-game road trip for the Sixers, and the second leg of a back-to-back. Any player who misses tonight’s contest would have three full days of rest before the Sixers’ next game on Friday hosting the Portland Trail Blazers back at the Wells Fargo Center.

With both Tucker and Harris out last night, it paved the way for a starting opportunity for Jalen McDaniels, who posted an impressive performance of 20 points, 8 rebounds and one steal. If all three questionable players are ruled out, it could mean another night in the starting lineup for McDaniels, and possibly a shot at Danuel House, Jr. starting alongside him.

The Sixers are looking to go 4-1 on this road trip, and are set to tip-off with the Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. EST.