Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers outrun Indiana in 147-143 track meet

How do you win a game without playing defense? Shoot 58.5 percent from the field, get to the free throw line 38 times, and rack up a season-high 147 points. In the midst of a five games-in-seven nights road trip, the Sixers appear to have adopted the strategy of taking the defensive end of the court off to conserve energy. But you can’t really argue with the results! Philadelphia has now won three of four on the trip, with only tomorrow night’s back-to-back in Minnesota left to go. After what looked like a freefall a week ago, the Sixers are now a mere two games back of Boston for second in the East. Plenty of good options for Bell Ringer tonight, so let’s get to it.

Joel Embiid: 42 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 4 turnovers

I wonder if Myles Turner’s nightmares solely consist of Joel Embiid pump fakes and dribble drives. Embiid once again crushed this matchup, forcing Turner to foul out after just 17 minutes of on-court time. Joel’s physicality against both Turner and youngster Jalen Smith gave him permission to lead a parade to the free throw line, where he went a perfect 19-of-19. He also did just fine when he got shots off without the Pacers fouling, finishing 11-of-16 from the field. This might have been one of the poorer defensive efforts from Embiid you’ll ever witness, but 42 points on 16 shots is an absurd level of efficiency.

Joel Embiid in the win

42 PTS (11/16 FG, 19/19 FT)



James Harden

14 PTS, 20 AST, 9 REBpic.twitter.com/23QxzJvevT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 7, 2023

James Harden: 14 points, 9 rebounds, 20 assists, 1 turnover

Harden followed up his Sixers-high scoring outing against Milwaukee with a rough shooting night, going just 3-of-11 from the field, but he was still arguably the biggest reason for the Sixers dropping their season-high in points. The Beard was making every pass imaginable on the court: pocket passes through traffic, skip passes in the half court, and perfectly timed bounce passes in the full court. It’s a testament to his playmaking prowess this season that this outing is still one shy of his season-high in assists. In the battle of the league’s two assist-per-game leaders this season, James showed Tyrese Haliburton and his measly 16 assists who was boss.

James Harden dished out 20 dimes tonight



Here's ALL 20 of his assists in from the @sixers win in Indy! pic.twitter.com/0BEtbDwNIk — NBA (@NBA) March 7, 2023

Jalen McDaniels: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 turnovers

With Tucker and Harris out, McDaniels played close to 30 minutes tonight in his first start as a Sixer, and I sure enjoyed the experience. The trade deadline acquisition brings a spring to his step on the court that a lot of the more plodding Sixers roster typically does not. Jalen was effective against Indiana as a roll man, filling lanes in transition, ducking in around the basket, and crashing the glass on both ends. McDaniels has now already tied Matisse Thybulle for career 20-point games as a Sixer with one.

Jalen McDaniels tonight



30 minutes

20 points

8 rebounds (2 offensive)

1 steal

8-13 FGA

+6



Took full advantage of his first Sixers start

pic.twitter.com/FOdFiWJWQr — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) March 7, 2023

Tyrese Maxey: 24 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0 turnovers

The move to the starting lineup continues to agree with Tyrese. The young gun has now scored 20-plus points for five straight games, going berserk from behind the arc and finishing 6-of-9 from three. Four of those triples came in the first quarter to help the Sixers keep pace with the Pacers out of the gate in tonight’s track meet. If I see Maxey coming off the bench again, I’m calling young player protective services.

Tyrese Maxey 4-5 from three in 1Q pic.twitter.com/c7Zf6wsIDn — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) March 7, 2023

Paul Reed: 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 1 turnover

Can we officially put the backup center conversation to bed? It’s awfully cranky and keeps rubbing its eyes. Reed looks more at home out there with each passing game. Against the Pacers, he finished a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and was one of the few Sixers who remembered that half the game involved trying to prevent the opposition from scoring as well, tallying three of the team’s five blocks. It was the second unit anchored by Paul that actually finally helped the Sixers create separation in the fourth quarter.

Danuel House dishes to Paul Reed for the dunk



pic.twitter.com/Ty1iWYhXdB — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) March 7, 2023