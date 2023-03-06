 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers’ Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker questionable vs. Indiana Pacers

Both Harris and Tucker exited Saturday’s win over the Bucks early due to injury.

By Erin Grugan
Philadelphia 76ers v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers may be without two of their starting five for Monday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers.

Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker were listed as questionable on Monday morning after both exited early from the Sixers’ win over Milwaukee on Saturday night. Harris left with a left calf injury in the second period and Tucker exited with back spasms in the third.

Both attended the team’s shootaround Monday morning, but neither participated, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

After that victory over the Bucks, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn’t seem optimistic about either player being available for Monday’s contest, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire:

Harris originally tweaked the calf late in last Monday’s loss to the Miami Heat. He would finish that game and played in the back-to-back in Miami and Dallas before aggravating the injury Saturday and being forced to exit.

Harris’ performance has been up and down in recent weeks, but he is still averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Tucker is currently averaging 3.6 points and 4.0 rebounds.

With tonight’s game being the first of a back-to-back, it’s a possibility the Sixers will be conservative with both Harris and Tucker, allowing them to rest and recover until tomorrow night’s game at the Minnesota Timberwolves. If both are out, it may be an opportunity for more minutes for Jalen McDaniels and even Danuel House, Jr.

The Sixers are set to tip off with the Pacers in Indiana at 7 p.m. EST for the fourth game of a five-game road trip.

