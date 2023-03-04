Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker leave win over Bucks; status vs. Pacers murky

The Sixers secured their biggest win of the season Saturday night, beating the East-leading Bucks and snapping Milwaukee’s 16-game winning streak.

But the win was costly as starting forwards Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker both left the game and did not return.

Harris left the game with 3:39 left in the second and didn’t play in the second half with left calf soreness. Harris tweaked the calf late in Monday’s loss to Miami and went straight back to the locker room. He would finish that game and played in the back-to-back in Miami and Dallas.

As for Tucker, he left the game with 6:11 in the third quarter with back spasms and didn’t return. The 37-year-old has played in 60 of the Sixers’ 63 games this season.

Speaking to reporters in Milwaukee, Doc Rivers didn’t seem optimistic about either player being available for Monday’s game against the Pacers, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire:

Doc Rivers says Tobias Harris and PJ Tucker don’t look good in the locker room. He guesses they won’t be ready for Monday against the Pacers, but he just doesn’t know yet. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) March 5, 2023

The Sixers’ five-game road trip has just two stops left: Indiana on Monday and Minnesota on Tuesday. The back-to-back makes it more difficult, especially if the team was looking to get James Harden or Joel Embiid a rest. Look for more minutes from Jalen McDaniels, who was good late Saturday, and Danuel House, Jr., who was solid Wednesday in Miami.