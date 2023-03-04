Dewayne Dedmon officially available for Sixers-Bucks

Philadelphia 76ers center Dewayne Dedmon is officially available for Saturday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Head coach Doc Rivers told reporters pre-game that he doesn’t “plan on playing him today, but that doesn’t mean he will not play today.” Rivers also said Dedmon did not participate in shootaround earlier.

Dedmon was active for the Sixers’ 118-112 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 15, but did not play. In the ensuing five games, he’s been sidelined because of left hip soreness. Paul Reed, P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell have held down the reserve five minutes behind Joel Embiid during that span.

Through 30 games this season, the 33-year-old Dedmon is averaging 5.7 points (57.6 percent true shooting), 3.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists. He last played Feb. 4, when he logged 12 minutes, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 12-point Miami Heat loss to the Bucks.

Philadelphia and Milwaukee are slated to tip off around 8:30 p.m. EST inside Fiserv Forum on Saturday.