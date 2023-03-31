SB Nation Reacts: Sixers fans split on interest in Joel Embiid potentially winning MVP

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With nine days to go in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the MVP race between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic is neck and neck, much like it was for the majority of last year. Some Sixers fans are highly connected to these results. Others are focused on team-wide goals like exorcising some second-round demons. A third sect may be keeping eyes on both scenarios without entrenching themselves in the MVP battle. Any of those mindsets are completely reasonable, of course.

According to a recent poll, nearly 40 percent of participants are deeply invested in Embiid winning. Another 37 percent don’t care at all, while a final 24 percent is interested, albeit not to a significant degree.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.