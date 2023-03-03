 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paul Reed looking for clarification on foul call (and so are we)

They’re just keeping Bball Paul in the mud.

By Paul Hudrick
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Reed fouls too much. He knows it. His coach knows it. We all know it.

But with that comes the occasional reputation foul. A prime example occured Thursday night during the Sixers’ loss to the Mavericks.

Early in the second quarter, Reed was guarding former Process Sixer Christian Wood. Kyrie Irving left a drop pass at the top of the three-point line for a trailing Wood. Reed fought over Irving as Wood hoisted a three. Reed was called for a foul — despite minimum to almost no contact being made with Wood.

He took to Twitter to try to get clarification on the call:

Not only was Reed whistled for a common foul, but this was actually reviewed to see if it met the criteria for a flagrant foul!

That’s rich considering this just happened to Tyrese Maxey the other night with no whistle or no review:

But in such a wonderfully Bball Paul way, Reed made sure to let the officials know he simply wanted to learn what he’d done wrong in order stay out of Doc Rivers’ doghouse:

Reed has (rightfully) usurped Montrezl Harrell as the team’s primary option to back up Joel Embiid. He was coming off a career game in Miami Wednesday (16 points, career-high 14 rebounds, two blocks) and seems to be forming an intriguing defensive pairing with newcomer Jalen McDaniels — though both players could stand to foul less.

Reed has even caught the attention of national pundits. He’ll have another test on a national stage Saturday night in Milwaukee. In the meantime, we’ll see if the officials give him an explanation.

