Paul Reed looking for clarification on foul call (and so are we)

Paul Reed fouls too much. He knows it. His coach knows it. We all know it.

But with that comes the occasional reputation foul. A prime example occured Thursday night during the Sixers’ loss to the Mavericks.

Early in the second quarter, Reed was guarding former Process Sixer Christian Wood. Kyrie Irving left a drop pass at the top of the three-point line for a trailing Wood. Reed fought over Irving as Wood hoisted a three. Reed was called for a foul — despite minimum to almost no contact being made with Wood.

He took to Twitter to try to get clarification on the call:

@OfficialNBARefs how is this a foul? Can you please explain! I clearly gave him more than enough space to land so no need to fall. pic.twitter.com/VRxWsLZOOA — Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) March 3, 2023

Not only was Reed whistled for a common foul, but this was actually reviewed to see if it met the criteria for a flagrant foul!

That’s rich considering this just happened to Tyrese Maxey the other night with no whistle or no review:

Tyrese Maxey was white hot in that third before Victor Oladipo crept into his landing zone. Maxey would hold his left foot (the one he fractured earlier this season) but remains in the game. Hopefully he’s OK. Yeesh pic.twitter.com/q1XqxqFstk — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) February 28, 2023

But in such a wonderfully Bball Paul way, Reed made sure to let the officials know he simply wanted to learn what he’d done wrong in order stay out of Doc Rivers’ doghouse:

I understand referees are human and make mistakes… aint nobody perfect im just asking so I can know what I need to do differently so ion lose my minutes https://t.co/MOjQcu6P8b — Paul Reed (@Bball_paul) March 3, 2023

Reed has (rightfully) usurped Montrezl Harrell as the team’s primary option to back up Joel Embiid. He was coming off a career game in Miami Wednesday (16 points, career-high 14 rebounds, two blocks) and seems to be forming an intriguing defensive pairing with newcomer Jalen McDaniels — though both players could stand to foul less.

Reed has even caught the attention of national pundits. He’ll have another test on a national stage Saturday night in Milwaukee. In the meantime, we’ll see if the officials give him an explanation.