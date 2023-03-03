SB Nation Reacts: Vast majority of Sixers fans expect them to end season as No. 3 seed

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With 20 regular season games remaining, the Sixers find themselves slowly losing ground on the East’s top-two seeds, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. At 40-22, they’re five games back of Milwaukee for the No. 1 seed and 4.5 games behind Boston for the second spot. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is 2.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth and four games ahead of the fifth-seeded New York Knicks.

According to a recent poll, the majority of participants believe the Sixers will wrap up the regular season as the third seed, with a small contingent expecting four or lower to be the outcome and very few folks predicting upward mobility.

Based on opposing win percentage, Tankathon says Philadelphia has the second-hardest remaining strength of schedule at .532. Milwaukee is 11th at .509; Boston is 18th at .498; New York is 20th at .495; Cleveland is 30th at .453.

