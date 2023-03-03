 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

SB Nation Reacts: Vast majority of Sixers fans expect them to end season as No. 3 seed

It certainly seems like a safe bet.

By Jackson Frank
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

With 20 regular season games remaining, the Sixers find themselves slowly losing ground on the East’s top-two seeds, the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. At 40-22, they’re five games back of Milwaukee for the No. 1 seed and 4.5 games behind Boston for the second spot. Meanwhile, Philadelphia is 2.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth and four games ahead of the fifth-seeded New York Knicks.

According to a recent poll, the majority of participants believe the Sixers will wrap up the regular season as the third seed, with a small contingent expecting four or lower to be the outcome and very few folks predicting upward mobility.

Based on opposing win percentage, Tankathon says Philadelphia has the second-hardest remaining strength of schedule at .532. Milwaukee is 11th at .509; Boston is 18th at .498; New York is 20th at .495; Cleveland is 30th at .453.

