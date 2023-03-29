Joel Embiid, James Harden will play vs. Mavericks

Joel Embiid and James Harden will both suit up for Wednesday’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks. Embiid missed Monday’s loss against the Denver Nuggets because of right calf tightness, which he aggravated during a rout of the Chicago Bulls on March 22.

Meanwhile, Harden is back in the lineup after missing the past four games because of left Achilles soreness. The Sixers won their first game without him on March 22 against Chicago, but are riding a three-game losing streak since.

Philadelphia is 31-15 this year when Embiid and Harden both play, including 29-11 since Harden returned from his initial foot injury on Dec. 5. Embiid is averaging 33.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks. His co-star, Harden, is averaging 21.4 points, 10.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals. They’ll look to help the Sixers halt their three-game skid when Philadelphia and Dallas tip off around 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.