How much do you care about Joel Embiid winning MVP?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Over the past three seasons, Sixers superstar center Joel Embiid has been firmly entrenched around the top of MVP conversations. Of course, he finished second behind Nikola Jokic in 2020-21 and 2022-23, but he’s right there rivaling Jokic again this season. With only a handful of regular season games left, oddsmakers consider them virtually tied.

Some fans are highly invested in Embiid winning his first MVP trophy, perhaps as a culmination of his longstanding rise to become one of the league’s foremost stars. Other fans may be much more focused on the playoffs, where the Sixers are aiming to avoid their fifth second-round exit in six years.

Either viewpoint is completely fine. This post is not a criticism of a certain preference. We’re simply curious how interested you are in Embiid potentially becoming the first Sixer since Allen Iverson in 2000-01 to snag an MVP. Let us know!