James Harden ruled out for Monday, targeting return ‘later in the week’

Earlier this afternoon, when the surprising news was broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Joel Embiid would miss tonight’s contest against the Denver Nuggets due to a lingering calf strain, it was also reported that James Harden was “on track to return.” Harden has been out since last Monday with Achilles soreness.

It looks like Harden’s return to the lineup will have to wait a little longer, as he was ruled out for tonight.

ESPN Sources: Sixers G James Harden (Achilles) has been downgraded to out vs. the Nuggets tonight. He’s targeting a return at home later in the week. Philadelphia is now without both Harden and Joel Embiid vs. Denver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 28, 2023

It would appear the Sixers feel no need to rush Harden on back on the last game of a road trip, though they didn’t make that decision until right before tip off.

In Harden’s absence, De’Anthony Melton will once again get the start, and Dewayne Dedmon will get his first start of the year for the Sixers in the absence of Embiid.