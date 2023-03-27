 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

James Harden ruled out for Monday, targeting return ‘later in the week’

No Joel Embiid and now no James Harden when the Sixers take on the Nuggets.

By Josh Grieb
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Earlier this afternoon, when the surprising news was broken by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that Joel Embiid would miss tonight’s contest against the Denver Nuggets due to a lingering calf strain, it was also reported that James Harden was “on track to return.” Harden has been out since last Monday with Achilles soreness.

It looks like Harden’s return to the lineup will have to wait a little longer, as he was ruled out for tonight.

It would appear the Sixers feel no need to rush Harden on back on the last game of a road trip, though they didn’t make that decision until right before tip off.

In Harden’s absence, De’Anthony Melton will once again get the start, and Dewayne Dedmon will get his first start of the year for the Sixers in the absence of Embiid.

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers