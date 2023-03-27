Sixers Embiid, Harden, House Jr. all questionable for Nuggets matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid, James Harden and Danuel House, Jr., all as questionable for their trip to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Embiid’s name appearing on the list has fans worried they may miss out on the highly-anticipated matchup of MVP candidates between him and Nikola Jokic. Jokic has beaten out Embiid the past two years for the MVP award, but has recently fallen behind the Sixers’ big man in betting odds for this season’s honor. With the debate raging on, this is final chance for the two to prove themselves directly against the other.

Of course, it’s much more important for the Sixers that Embiid is healthy for the playoffs than for a late regular season game, no matter the MVP discussion or implications. Embiid has been suffering from right calf tightness since leaving last Wednesday’s game at the Chicago Bulls at halftime. He returned to action last Friday to drop 46 points on the Golden State Warriors as well as for Saturday’s contest at the Phoenix Suns.

Harden has missed the Sixers past three games with lingering Achilles soreness, and it’s been a rough go for Philadelphia without their star facilitator. It has placed the pressure pretty much solely on the shoulders of Embiid and Maxey, with the rest of the team not contributing nearly enough to make up for Harden’s absence.

Additionally, House, Jr., is questionable after missing the Sixers’ past two contests with a shoulder injury. For the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. is questionable with a left heel injury/for injury management.

The Sixers and the Nuggets are set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST. We will update this post as more information is available.