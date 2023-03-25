James Harden out, Joel Embiid among three Sixers questionable for Saturday against Suns

Updated: 8:49 p.m.

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ 112-120 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday, they were without James Harden, Danuel House Jr. and Jalen McDaniels. Entering the second leg of their back-to-back against the Phoenix Suns, those three, along with Joel Embiid, were listed as questionable.

Harden is dealing with left Achilles soreness that’s sidelined him for the past two games — and he’s now out vs. the Suns. McDaniels’ right hip soreness has kept him out of four of Philadelphia’s previous six outings. House experienced right shoulder soreness ahead of Friday’s game and sat out that one. Embiid exited Wednesday’s 116-91 win over the Chicago Bulls at halftime because of right calf soreness. He played Friday and tallied 46 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block against Golden State.

For the Suns, Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and Deandre Ayton (right hip contusion) are out. Nobody else is mentioned on their injury report. Phoenix and Philadelphia tip off at 10 p.m. EST on Saturday.