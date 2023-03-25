SB Nation Reacts: Sixers fans most interested in game vs. Celtics among team’s late season schedule

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Philadelphia 76ers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With nine games left, the Sixers have quite the slate awaiting them. They’re staring down leg three of their four-game road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, albeit Phoenix is without starting forward Kevin Durant and starting center Deandre Ayton.

While the Suns’ matchup may be rather dampened by those aforementioned absences, as well as Joel Embiid and James Harden’s own health concerns, there are still various high-profile games on the schedule.

According to a recent survey, 52 percent of Sixers fans are most interested in the April 4 home game against the Boston Celtics. After the Celtics won and Philadelphia lost on Friday night, Boston is now 1.5 games up for the No. 2 seed in the East and holds the tiebreaker by virtue of a 3-0 lead in the season series. Another 27 percent of participants are most interested in the road game against the Denver Nuggets on March 27, which is obviously a battle of MVP heavyweights in Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

