James Harden out tonight vs. Warriors, could possibly return on road trip

James Harden won’t play against the Warriors Friday, but could return by the end of the Sixers’ road trip.

By Josh Grieb
Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

James Harden has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors with left Achilles soreness, the Sixers announced during Doc Rivers’ pregame availability. To no surprise, Jalen McDaniels remains out for tonight as well as he continues to nurse a hip contusion.

Joel Embiid, however, is expected to suit up tonight after a calf issue dramatically flared up in Wednesday’s win in Chicago. He participated in shootaround Friday.

Rivers also didn’t rule out the possibility that Harden may return on this swing.

The Sixers tip off against Steph Curry and the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET (NBCSP).

