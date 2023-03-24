James Harden out tonight vs. Warriors, could possibly return on road trip

James Harden has officially been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors with left Achilles soreness, the Sixers announced during Doc Rivers’ pregame availability. To no surprise, Jalen McDaniels remains out for tonight as well as he continues to nurse a hip contusion.

Joel Embiid, however, is expected to suit up tonight after a calf issue dramatically flared up in Wednesday’s win in Chicago. He participated in shootaround Friday.

Rivers also didn’t rule out the possibility that Harden may return on this swing.

Doc Rivers says there’s a chance James Harden plays tomorrow in Phoenix and a “bigger chance” he plays Monday in Denver.



The Sixers tip off against Steph Curry and the Warriors at 10 p.m. ET (NBCSP).