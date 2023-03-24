Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Warriors: first half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Mar 24, 2023, 9:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Warriors: first half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors When: 10:00 p.m. EST Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBA TV Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers James Harden out tonight vs. Warriors, could possibly return on road trip With stars aching and questionable, Sixers head to the Bay Area Sixers Stock Watch: Embiid’s disappearance, Beard’s Achilles heel, murderer’s row slate, & MVP race Joel Embiid (calf) and James Harden (Achilles) listed questionable for Friday vs. Golden State Around the NBA: Mark Cuban vs. the refs, injury updates on PG, Zion, Ja Morant’s return Sixers Bell Ringer: No Harden and one half of Embiid more than enough for win over Bulls Loading comments...
