Joel Embiid had right calf tightness vs. Bulls, expected to play vs. Warriors

The Sixers got a measure of revenge against the Bulls Wednesday, winning a laugher in Chicago, 116-91.

But that wasn’t even close to the biggest story of the night. Joel Embiid did not start the second half and was not on the Sixers’ bench — and we waited an awfully long time to get an update.

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter (and after a complete meltdown on Sixers Twitter) that we got an update from the broadcast. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott was told by a team official that Embiid was sitting out the second half because of the “score differential.”

OK ... well, the Sixers were up 28 at the half and do have a difficult three-game slate out West on deck. You could understand the team wanting to rest the MVP favorite. And perhaps he wasn’t on the bench because he was receiving his typical postgame treatment. Admittedly though, the timing was odd.

As the game was winding down, we learned a little more, however:

Embiid missed the second half of tonight's game with right calf tightness, Sixers say. He is expected to play in Friday's game at Golden State. — Gina Mizell (@ginamizell) March 23, 2023

OK, then.

Doc Rivers didn’t seem too alarmed postgame and also provided an update on James Harden potentially returning to the lineup Friday:

On the broadcast, Doc Rivers said expects Harden (Achilles) to be back for Friday's game against the Warriors, "but I can't guarantee that."



"We're gonna do whatever we can to be healthy."



Also said that he's not worried about Embiid (calf tightness) and expects him to play. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) March 23, 2023

Man, this is all so Sixers.

Here’s hoping their superstar duo is healthy and available for Friday’s matchup against the Warriors (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP).