 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Joel Embiid had right calf tightness vs. Bulls, expected to play vs. Warriors

It was odd not to see Joel Embiid on the bench and not get an update until the game was nearly over, but the Sixers expect him back Friday.

By Paul Hudrick
/ new
Philadelphia 76ers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Sixers got a measure of revenge against the Bulls Wednesday, winning a laugher in Chicago, 116-91.

But that wasn’t even close to the biggest story of the night. Joel Embiid did not start the second half and was not on the Sixers’ bench — and we waited an awfully long time to get an update.

It wasn’t until late in the third quarter (and after a complete meltdown on Sixers Twitter) that we got an update from the broadcast. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Sixers play-by-play announcer Kate Scott was told by a team official that Embiid was sitting out the second half because of the “score differential.”

OK ... well, the Sixers were up 28 at the half and do have a difficult three-game slate out West on deck. You could understand the team wanting to rest the MVP favorite. And perhaps he wasn’t on the bench because he was receiving his typical postgame treatment. Admittedly though, the timing was odd.

As the game was winding down, we learned a little more, however:

OK, then.

Doc Rivers didn’t seem too alarmed postgame and also provided an update on James Harden potentially returning to the lineup Friday:

Man, this is all so Sixers.

Here’s hoping their superstar duo is healthy and available for Friday’s matchup against the Warriors (10 p.m. ET/NBCSP).

More From Liberty Ballers

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liberty Ballers Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Philadelphia 76ers news from Liberty Ballers