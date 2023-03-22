Filed under: Game Coverage Sixers-Bulls: second half thread By Dave Early@DavidEarly Mar 22, 2023, 9:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sixers-Bulls: second half thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Game Details Who: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls When: 7 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 22 Where: United Center, Chicago, IL Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic Follow: @LibertyBallers More From Liberty Ballers Sixers Bell Ringer: No Harden and one half of Embiid more than enough for win over Bulls Joel Embiid had right calf tightness vs. Bulls, expected to play vs. Warriors Sixers crush Bulls; Embiid sits out second half because of ‘score differential’ ... or calf tightness(?) Sixers-Bulls: first half thread Sixers’ James Harden (Achilles soreness) and Jalen McDaniels (hip bruise) ruled out vs. Chicago Bulls WCF rematch between Mavs, Warriors; Lakers clinging to play-in hopes, host D-Book’s Suns Loading comments...
Loading comments...