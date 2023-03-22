 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers downgrade Jalen McDaniels to questionable vs. Bulls

McDaniels didn’t look quite right in their last matchup.

By Harrison Grimm
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have downgraded Jalen McDaniels to questionable ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Bulls with left hip soreness. Along with McDaniels, James Harden (left achillies soreness) and P.J. Tucker (left ankle soreness) are also questionable.

This news doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as McDaniels didn’t look quite right in their last game. He only logged nine minutes in their double overtime loss, with Doc Rivers citing that he didn’t like the way he looked physically:

If McDaniels and Tucker are both out, expect guys like Danuel House Jr., Shake Milton, and Georges Niang to see additional minutes.

All of the above injuries have potential to linger, and the Sixers should err on the side of caution with the playoffs around the corner. House Jr.’s play as of late has been encouraging. It should be enough to provide solid minutes in McDaniels’ absence if he’s ruled out tonight.

The standings race is heating up, but health is much more important for the Sixers’ postseason aspirations. Let’s hope all three of these guys can get their respective injuries right in the near future.

