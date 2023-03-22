Which of the Sixers’ last 11 regular season games are most interesting?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

With 11 regular season games left, the Philadelphia 76ers are facing quite the arduous path ahead of the playoffs. According to Tankathon, the combined winning percentage of their remaining opponents is the stiffest in the league at .559. Seven of those games are on the road. They also only face two teams with losing records (Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors) and every team they’ll meet is currently among the top 10 or better in their respective conference.

Of the 11 total games, three will come against the teams with the NBA’s three best records in the Milwaukee Bucks (road), Boston Celtics (home) and Denver Nuggets (road). That doesn’t even mention the Golden State Warriors, a team that’s only .500 but will welcome the Sixers to Chase Center on Friday. Golden State’s 29-7 home record is tied for the third-best in the NBA.

So, as this gauntlet’s been laid out, which game are you most interested in down the stretch? Let us know!