Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Joel Embiid has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the NBA announced on Monday afternoon. It’s the second consecutive week that Embiid has garnered the nod. In three games, the superstar center led the Philadelphia 76ers to an undefeated week while averaging 35 points (77 percent true shooting), 12.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.3 blocks.

Out West, Domantas Sabonis also won his second consecutive Player of the Week honor. The Sacramento Kings went 3-1, only losing a close one against the Milwaukee Bucks. Sabonis averaged 22.8 points (65.4 percent true shooting), 16.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.5 blocks.

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season (March 13-19). pic.twitter.com/iwXPfx69tX — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 20, 2023

Embiid’s now won this title 11 times in his career. Allen Iverson holds the franchise record at 20, so the big fella has some ground to make up if he’s gonna overtake The Answer.

The Sixers and Embiid are enjoying an eight-game winning streak that has vaulted them to second in the East at 48-22. They’ll look to make it nine victories in a row when they welcome the Chicago Bulls to the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night at 7 p.m.