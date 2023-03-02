Sixers’ Joel Embiid available for matchup vs. Dallas Mavericks

Update, 7 p.m.: Joel Embiid is available vs. the Mavericks.

The Philadelphia 76ers upgraded Joel Embiid’s injury status to probable for Thursday’s contest at the Dallas Mavericks.

Embiid has been a frequent flyer on the injury report recently, usually designated as questionable and a game-time decision due to lingering foot soreness. However, it really hasn’t affected his playing time until last night when he was a late scratch. It being a back-to-back, though, makes that night off not a huge surprise.

With the Sixers facing the hardest segment of their schedule yet this season, Embiid’s health is paramount. The Sixers put up a strong performance against the Miami Heat without their star, earning a commanding victory Wednesday night, but with Embiid averaging 33 points per game this season, he’s certainly missed whenever he’s not on the floor for Philadelphia.

The Sixers’ injury report is relatively clean otherwise, with just Dewayne Dedmon remaining out due to left hip soreness. For the Mavericks, they will be without Davis Bertans, who is out with a calf strain.

The Sixers close their back-to-back on Thursday night at 7:30 P.M. EST in Dallas.