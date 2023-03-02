Which seed do you think the Sixers will finish with?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia 76ers fans and fans across the country.

Through 61 games of the NBA’s regular season, the Sixers find themselves 40-21 and third in the East. They’re three games ahead of the 39-26 Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth and four games behind the 45-18 Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed. Boston also owns the tiebreaker, having won the first three games of the seasons series between them. Philadelphia briefly held the second seed over the Milwaukee Bucks in late January, but Milwaukee has rattled off 16 consecutive wins to overtake both the Sixers and Celtics atop the East.

Over their final 21 games of the season, the Sixers play 14 times on the road and seven times at home. Their remaining strength of schedule, according to Tankathon, is the NBA’s second-highest, with their opponents touting a combined winning percentage of .531, headlined by two games against Milwaukee, as well as one each against Boston and the Denver Nuggets. When the playoffs roll around, which seed do you think Philadelphia will have snagged? Let us know!