Sixers Bell Ringer: Sixers cruise to their 8th straight victory over Indiana

Sixers Bell Ringer standings

Joel Embiid - 24

James Harden - 17

Tyrese Maxey - 11

Tobias Harris - 5

Shake Milton - 4

Paul Reed - 3

De’Anthony Melton - 1

Georges Niang - 1

Montrezl Harrell - 1

Matisse Thybulle - 1

Jalen McDaniels - 1

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their back-to-back with another W, defeating the Indiana Pacers on the road. The Pacers were without their best player, Tyrese Haliburton, while the Sixers were without James Harden and P.J. Tucker. The Sixers are in the easiest stretch of a tough part of their schedule right now, and it’s great to see them quickly taking care of business. Let’s dive into tonight’s Bell Ringer:

Joel Embiid: 31 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks, +15

Embiid started off this game well, scoring 15 points on efficient shootings, six rebounds, and four assists in the first half alone. The Pacers’ game plan looked like it was to get the ball out of Embiid’s hands, or to force him into a tough shot. I thought Embiid did an excellent job in setting up his teammates, while picking out his own shots. He didn’t even log a turnover in the first half. Only logging one turnover in the entire game, he finished with a whopping seven assists. He put up the gaudy numbers we’re used to seeing, while comfortably leading his team to another victory. The MVP train is full steam ahead, and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down anytime soon.

Fun Fact: tonight’s game was Embiid’s ninth consecutive game scoring 30 or more points. That sets a new franchise record.

Tyrese Maxey: 31 points, 2 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steals, +15

Missing both Harden and Tucker, the Sixers needed someone to step up — and Tyrese Maxey provided. He logged a quick 22 points on 81.8 percent shooting in the first half alone, and was key in keeping up with the Pacers’ offense. Maxey came out aggressive, seeking his own shots and not settling to set up others. Between Embiid and him, the duo put a lot of pressure on the Pacers’ defense. Maxey spent the majority of the second half using that pressure to his benefit, logging all seven of his assists in the second half.

20 points in 17 minutes for @TyreseMaxey pic.twitter.com/BsQvfQEsIb — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 19, 2023

De’Anthony Melton: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 steals, 1 block +21

Doc Rivers inserted Melton into the starting five in Harden’s absence, and provided excellent two-way play. He produced a well-rounded stat line — rebounding, playmaking, and being a ball hawk on the defensive end. In the past, the Sixers have lacked a player of Melton’s talent coming off the bench. Having a capable two-way player like him in their back pocket has been huge this season, and it’s likely to carry over into the postseason. Mr. Do Something stepped up.

Honorable Mention — Tobias Harris: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, +19

I can only nominate three players for our Bell Ringer, but I want to show Tobias Harris some love. As you all know he’s been struggling as of late, but he built on his solid Charlotte performance from last night. He hit four of his six three-point attempts, and helped the Sixers’ offense hum without their floor general.