Embiid scores 30-plus for 9th straight game, Sixers get 8th straight win

The Sixers capped off their road trip by defeating the Indiana Pacers, 141-121, for their eighth straight win.

Joel Embiid set a franchise record for games in a row with at least 30 points, dropping 31 along with seven boards and seven assists. He once again did it all in just three quarters.

Tyrese Maxey joined him with 31 points and seven assists of his own, and Tobias Harris had another bounce-back night with 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting.

James Harden and Tyrese Haliburton headlined a laundry list of players who missed tonight’s action.

First Quarter

It was a clunky start to this one, with the Pacers putting a high emphasis on forcing Joel Embiid away from the paint when he caught the ball. Embiid had a very quiet first quarter for his standards, only shooting 2 of 5, but helped spread the ball around the floor as Philly shot 41 percent from three in the first.

It was surprising to see Jalen McDaniels getting real minutes, let alone being available tonight after his quotes to reporters yesterday. He was back out there in his usual spot in the rotation. He didn’t quite look 100 percent, but he was able to catch a lob from Shake Milton and finish the and-one.

Back in the starting lineup, De’Anthony Melton was super active on both ends at the beginning of this one. He had six points, an assist, and three steals in the opening frame, the third leading to a dunk just at the buzzer to give the Sixers a 10-point lead.

Second Quarter

Some ugly minutes from the second unit allowed a Pacers run to start the second. Dewayne Dedmon got his first non-garbage time minutes for the Sixers this season after Paul Reed picked up two fouls. Dedmon had two points, one foul, one rebound, and threw one horrendous lob in 2:49 of action.

The Sixers were able to stay out in front during this stretch mainly because of Tyrese Maxey. In the first half, Maxey was the game’s leading scorer with 22, and he did it on an ultra-efficient 9 of 11 shooting. Philly would stabilize, shooting 64 percent from the field as a team, taking an 11-point lead into the half.

Third Quarter

The rest of the Sixers began to join Maxey in scoring at an absurdly efficient clip. They opened the second half by making nine of their first ten shots. For a run that stretched all the way back to the second quarter, Philly made 22 out of 24 field goals.

What was most impressive about Embiid’s game was how nonchalant he was. With Harden out of the lineup, it was up to the big fella to facilitate the offense. He found a nice blend of attacking single coverage on the drive while also finding wide open shooters when he was doubled. He would finish with seven assists on the night while also setting a franchise record with his ninth 30-point game in a row.

While the Sixers had themselves a scorching offensive quarter, Indiana was actually able to pretty much keep pace. They shot 74 percent in the third quarter as the Sixers’ lead was still just 11 heading into the final quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Or perhaps they were just saving all their defensive energy for later, as they held the Pacers scoreless for the first two and a half minutes of the fourth quarter to stretch their lead to 20.

It was a much better go-around for Paul Reed, who held the fort down so well that Embiid got another fourth quarter off. Imagine telling yourself that during the Amir Johnson days!